Minor rape victim in Kasargod dies after consuming poison

A Class X student in Kasargod, Kerala, died in a private hospital in Mangaluru after consuming rat poison on January 23. The girl took this extreme step due to harassment, sexual assault, and blackmail by a Gulf returnee. While undergoing treatment, she provided a statement to the judicial magistrate and police regarding the incidents.

The Vidyanagar Station House Officer (SHO) stated that, based on the victim’s statement, the Badiadka police registered a case against the accused, Anwar, a 24-year-old native of Kottakunnu in Mogral-Puthur grama panchayat. Anwar has been arrested and is currently in judicial custody, facing charges of aggravated penetrative sexual assault under Sections 5 and 6 of the Pocso Act. The investigation is ongoing, and further actions will be determined based on the findings, according to the SHO.