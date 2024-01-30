OnePlus launches Nord N30 SE: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: OnePlus Nord N30 SE was unveiled in the UAE. The 4GB + 128GB variant of the OnePlus Nord N30 SE is priced in the UAE at AED 599 (roughly Rs. 13,600) and is available for purchase via noon.com. It is offered in Satin Black and Cyan Sparkle colours.

The OnePlus Nord N30 SE features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) LCD panel with a pixel density of 391ppi and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone carries a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1.

The dual rear camera system of the OnePlus Nord N30 SE includes a 50-megapixel 1/2.76-inch primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera is placed within a centred hole-punch cutout and uses an 8-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Nord N30 SE with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It supports 5G, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C connectivity.