People born in these zodiac signs are submissive in relationships

As per astrologers, zodiac signs and the alignment of stars in one’s charts can sometimes give an accurate idea of one’s personality and traits. One’s zodiac sign can help in determining if they act submissively or dominantly with their partner in relationships.

Here is top five zodiac signs who act submissive in relationships:

Pisces (February 19 – March 20):

Pisceans are known for their compassionate and empathetic nature,. In a relationship they may lean towards being submissive. They are often very accommodating with others, and they may prioritise their partner’s needs over their own when in love.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

People born in this zodiac sign are nurturing and caring, and they often prioritise harmony in relationships. They are emotional in nature which may make them more submissive, especially when it comes to avoiding conflicts.

Libra (September 23 – October 22):

Libras value balance and harmony in life. People in this zodiac sign will always try to avoid conflicts in relationships. Their desire for peace can make them appear submissive.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22):

Virgos are detail-oriented and practical, and they may exhibit submissiveness by being accommodating to their partner’s needs and preferences. They are open to adapting which can help create a harmonious relationship.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

People born in this zodiac sign are known for their patience and loyalty in relationships. They may prioritise having stability and avoiding conflicts in their relationships.