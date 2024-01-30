Perseverance rover might have rolled over signs of life on Mars, claims NASA

Scientists believe that the Perseverance rover may have already encountered signs of life on Mars, as the latest data suggests the existence of sediments from a dried-out lake in the Jezero Crater. The analysis of data indicates that this crater once housed a delta system, and the Perseverance rover, nicknamed Percy, was sent in 2021 to explore this area on Mars. Underground radar images suggest that the rover may be investigating an ideal location on the planet where signs of microbial life could already exist.

The Jezero Crater is thought to have been fed by a large river in the past, and the rover’s findings may shed light on the geological history of this area. The rover’s mission includes studying the potential habitability of Mars and searching for signs of ancient life.

The analysis of the data is crucial to understanding the formation of different deposits in the crater. While observations from orbit provide valuable information, researchers emphasize the need to investigate below the surface to determine the original state of these deposits.

Planetary scientist David Paige from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) explains, “From orbit we can see a bunch of different deposits, but we can’t tell for sure if what we’re seeing is their original state, or if we’re seeing the conclusion of a long geological story. To tell how these things formed, we need to see below the surface.”

The findings from the Perseverance rover’s mission could significantly contribute to our understanding of Mars’ geological and environmental history and potentially provide insights into the possibility of past microbial life on the Red Planet.