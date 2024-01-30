Report: One king penguin suspected to have died from bird flu in the Antarctic

In an unprecedented occurrence, at least one king penguin is suspected to have succumbed to bird flu in the Antarctic, raising concerns about the potential impact on penguin populations in the region. The case was documented on South Georgia Island, with a gentoo penguin also believed to have died from the H5N1 virus at the same location. Additionally, over 20 chicks either exhibited symptoms of the virus or were found dead.

The suspected bird flu cases have arisen during the king penguins’ breeding season, where they typically gather in colonies. If the presence of the lethal avian flu variant is confirmed in the deceased penguin, it poses a significant threat to entire penguin colonies, potentially leading to widespread transmission throughout the region. King penguins, the world’s second-largest penguins after Emperor penguins, measure around 3 feet in height.

Earlier this month, researchers utilizing satellite imagery uncovered previously unknown colonies of emperor penguins along the peripheries of Antarctica. This discovery added several thousand additional penguins to the estimated population of 550,000. However, the potential introduction of bird flu poses a severe threat to these newly identified colonies, potentially jeopardizing the entire species. Emperor penguins are already classified as “near threatened” and face the risk of extinction, and the emergence of bird flu further compounds the challenges in their conservation efforts.