Report: Squid Game actor Lee Byung-hun’s house ransacked by burglars in US

Lee Byung Hun’s residence in Los Angeles was recently targeted by burglars, as confirmed by an update from his agency, BH Entertainment. The incident involved a break-in through the sliding glass door, with reports suggesting that the thieves gained unauthorized access to the Squid Game actor’s home. Fortunately, Lee Byung Hun was not present at the residence during the burglary.

BH Entertainment acknowledged the break-in, stating, “It is true that there was a break-in at Lee Byung Hun’s home in the United States, but it has been confirmed that there was no damage.”

According to TMZ, a staff member visited Lee’s Los Angeles residence last week and discovered the aftermath of the burglary, with the premises ransacked. The burglars reportedly broke in by smashing a sliding glass door to gain entry.

Law enforcement sources, as reported by Soompi, suggested that this incident appears to be part of a pattern where burglars target homes in affluent areas around Los Angeles. They do not believe that Lee Byung Hun was specifically singled out in this case. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is actively investigating the matter, and as of now, no arrests have been reported.

While the break-in is concerning, the agency’s confirmation that there was no damage alleviates some of the potential negative impact on Lee Byung Hun’s property. The LAPD’s ongoing investigation aims to gather more information about the perpetrators and address any security concerns in the affected area.