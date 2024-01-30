Republican leader Nikki Haley becomes the target of a second ‘swatting’ attempt

Republican leader Nikki Haley faced a second “swatting” attempt earlier this month, as per a report by Reuters. The incident occurred on New Year’s Day when a hoax caller informed law enforcement agencies that Haley had shot her daughter, who was supposedly lying in a pool of blood.

Following the 911 call, a deputy from the Charleston County sheriff’s office responded to Haley’s residence. The deputy spoke to an unidentified woman at the front door, matching Haley’s description, and concluded that the call was indeed a hoax, as detailed in a sheriff’s office report. Although the swatting attempt on January 1 had not been previously reported, Haley mentioned the incident during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday (Jan 28). While she did not provide the specific date or details, Haley stated that this had occurred twice.

Haley expressed the distressing nature of the situation, stating, “I will tell you that the last thing you want is to see multiple law enforcement officials with guns drawn pointing at my parents and thinking that something happened. It was an awful situation.” The former South Carolina governor shared this experience without offering further specifics.

This recent incident followed a previous swatting attempt on December 30 at Haley’s Kiawah Island home. In that instance, a man called the police, claiming to have shot a woman and threatening self-harm at her residence. However, Craig Harris, the Kiawah Island director of public safety, clarified that it was a false emergency, as Haley was not on the island.

Harris conveyed in an email, “It was determined to be a hoax. Nikki Haley is not on the island and her son is with her.” The repeated targeting of Nikki Haley through swatting incidents raises concerns about the potential dangers and disruptions caused by such false emergency calls.