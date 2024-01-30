Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices end lower today. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 207.05 points or 0.95% lower at 21,530.55 points. The BSE Sensex closed 760.07 points or 1.06% lower at 71,181.50 points.

Top gainers were Tata Motors, BPCL, Hindalco, ONGC, Hindustan Unilever, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, and Adani Enterprises. Top losers were Bajaj Finance, Titan, Ultratec Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, and NTPC. Shares of Tata Motors rose 5.3% to hit a fresh 52 week-high of Rs 885.95. It was the top gainer in the Nifty 50.

In the broader markets, the BSE SmallCap index ended 0.11 per cent higher. The BSE MidCap slipped 0.64 per cent. Among sectors, the Nifty FMCG index fell the most (down 1 per cent), followed by the Nifty Pharma index (down 0.8 per cent), and the Nifty Financial Services index (down 0.6 per cent). On the upside, the Nifty PSU Bank index gained 0.8 per cent.