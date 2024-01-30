Storied auction house Sotheby’s sales dip to $7.9 billion from the record-breaking 2022

Sotheby’s, the renowned auction house, revealed on Monday that its sales for the year 2023 amounted to $7.9 billion. This figure represented a slight decrease of $100 million compared to the record-breaking sales of 2022, which were influenced by heightened demand following the pandemic.

The $7.9 billion total for 2023 encompasses various categories, including art auctions and classic car sales. Despite a marginal 0.8 percent decline from the previous year, the sales for 2023 demonstrated a substantial 40 percent increase compared to 2019, the year preceding the onset of the pandemic.

Sotheby’s attributed its sustained momentum in a more challenging market environment to successful sales of masterpieces and high-value lots in both its core auction and private sales divisions. The auction house, owned by Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi, expressed resilience in navigating market challenges through strategic sales approaches.

The dip in sales compared to the previous record-breaking year may be seen as a natural adjustment post-pandemic, with pent-up demand contributing to the exceptional performance in 2022. The 40 percent increase in sales compared to 2019 reflects the recovery and growth of the auction house’s business since the disruptions caused by the global pandemic.

Sotheby’s remains a prominent player in the art and auction industry, and its ability to sustain momentum amid market challenges underscores the resilience of high-end markets and the enduring appeal of valuable collectibles.