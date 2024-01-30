SZA added to the performers at 2024 Grammy Awards

As anticipation builds for the upcoming Grammy Awards, the roster of performers has expanded to include R&B singer SZA, who is also the leading nominee with nine nominations. SZA’s sophomore album, “SOS,” released in December 2022, has earned her nominations across various categories, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year for the single “Kill Bill,” and Song of the Year. Additionally, songs from “SOS” are recognized in both pop and R&B categories.

This year holds the potential for SZA to have a breakthrough at the Grammys, as she has previously been nominated but faced disappointments. In 2018, her debut album “Ctrl” earned her five nominations, but she did not secure a win in any category. However, in 2022, SZA clinched a Grammy for “Kiss Me More,” a collaborative track with Doja Cat.

Joining SZA on the performance lineup for the Grammys 2024 are other notable artists, including Joni Mitchell, making her debut performance at the awards show, along with U2 (presenting remotely from Las Vegas’ Sphere), Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Travis Scott, and Burna Boy.

The Grammys are scheduled for February 4, promising a star-studded event with a diverse array of performers spanning different genres. As the music industry gears up for this prestigious awards ceremony, the inclusion of SZA adds an extra layer of excitement, considering her substantial nominations and the potential for a breakthrough moment in her Grammy journey.