This is how AR Rahman is bringing back legendary singers from the dead

AR Rahman is making waves by bringing back the voices of legendary singers using the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The acclaimed musician will be incorporating the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, “Lal Salaam.” Rahman, known for his experimental approach to music, revealed that he obtained permission from the families of the late singers and ensured they received remuneration for the use of their voice algorithms.

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, “Lal Salaam” is set to hit theaters on February 9, and Rahman’s innovative use of AI to recreate the voices of departed legends is making headlines in the Indian music industry. This marks a pioneering move in the realm of music composition in India, as Rahman leverages AI voice models to revive the distinctive voices of Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed.

In a statement, Rahman emphasized the importance of using technology responsibly, stating, “Technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right.” He highlighted the respect shown by seeking permission from the families and providing due remuneration for utilizing the voice algorithms of the late singers.

Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed had collaborated closely with AR Rahman, contributing to numerous superhit songs. Unfortunately, Shahul Hameed passed away in a car crash in 1997, while Bamba Bakya succumbed to cardiac arrest in 2022.

Rahman’s decision to incorporate AI-recreated voices has sparked a division of opinions on the internet. While some applaud Rahman for seeking permission and treating the late singers with respect, others view the use of AI in this context as ethically questionable. The development reflects the ongoing discourse on the intersection of technology, creativity, and ethical considerations in the field of music and entertainment.