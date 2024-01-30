Try the Crispy and Flavorful Poricha Pathiri Recipe

Poricha Pathiri is a traditional Malabar dish from Kerala, India. It is a type of flatbread or rice pancake that is pan-fried or deep-fried. Here’s a simple recipe for Poricha Pathiri:

Ingredients:

1. Rice flour – 1 cup

2. Water – 1.5 to 2 cups

3. Grated coconut – 1/2 cup

4. Shallots (small onions) – 3 to 4, finely chopped

5. Cumin seeds – 1/2 teaspoon

6. Garlic – 2 cloves, minced

7. Curry leaves – a few, chopped

8. Salt – to taste

9. Ghee (clarified butter) – 1 tablespoon

10. Oil – for frying

Instructions:

1. In a pan, heat water and add salt. Bring it to a boil.

2. Gradually add rice flour to the boiling water while continuously stirring to avoid lumps. Cook until it forms a smooth dough-like consistency.

3. Remove from heat and allow it to cool slightly. Knead the dough well.

4. In a separate pan, heat ghee and sauté chopped shallots, minced garlic, cumin seeds, and curry leaves until the onions turn golden brown.

5. Add grated coconut to the sautéed mixture and cook for a few more minutes until the coconut becomes aromatic.

6. Mix the coconut mixture with the rice dough and knead well to combine all the ingredients.

7. Take small portions of the dough, roll them into balls, and then flatten them to form round discs.

8. Heat oil in a pan, and shallow fry or deep fry the flattened discs until they turn golden brown on both sides.

9. Remove from the pan and place them on absorbent paper to remove excess oil.

Your Poricha Pathiri is ready to be served. Enjoy it with chutney or curry of your choice!