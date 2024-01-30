UAE imposes fine for violating minimum speed on major highway

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi informed that the ‘minimum speed’ of 120 km/h, implemented on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road, applies to traffic in both directions. The maximum speed permitted on the highway is 140 km/h, and the minimum speed of 120 km/h applies specifically to motorists using the two fast lanes (the first and second lanes from the left).

Drivers found violating the ‘minimum speed’ rule will be subject to a fine for “driving a vehicle at a speed less than the minimum speed limit for the road.” The police reminded that violators will face a fine of Dh400.

However, the ‘minimum speed’ rule does not apply to the third and last lanes. Motorists driving at a slower speed are permitted to use the third lane without any restrictions. Heavy vehicles, expected to use the last lane of the road, are exempt from the minimum speed rule.