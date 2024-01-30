Uniform Civil Code to be enforced: Suresh Gopi

Promising the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), actor Suresh Gopi asserted that it will be a reality and not an empty assurance. Taking a jab at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he likened the promise to the controversial ‘K-Rail coming to Kerala.’ Gopi, a prominent face for the BJP in Kerala, stated that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, there is no appeasement or caste considerations, emphasizing the government’s commitment to the Uniform Civil Code.

Addressing the crowd during the inauguration of the Kannur phase of the Kerala Padayathra led by BJP state president K Surendran, Suresh Gopi declared that the Uniform Civil Code would benefit everyone and is not against any particular section of society. He highlighted the achievements of the Modi government and underlined the importance of the forthcoming elections in the state.

Critiquing the current state government, Gopi claimed that even the governor cannot freely move out of Raj Bhavan, questioning the condition of the common man under the present regime. He accused the ruling authorities of damaging Kerala and expressed hope that by the time the Yatra reaches Thiruvananthapuram, the state rulers would be metaphorically struck by a thunderbolt.