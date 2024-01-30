Vivo launches Y100 5G: Details

Jakarta: Vivo has launched the Y100 5G in Indonesia. The Vivo Y100 5G is priced at IDR 3,899,000 (around Rs. 20,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs IDR 4,199,000 (approximately Rs. 22,000). It is currently available for purchase in Indonesia through Vivo’s online store and authorised retailers. Details about the India launch is not revealed yet.

The Y100 5G features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. The phone has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a flicker sensor. For selfies, it sports an 8-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The Y100 5G comes in Black Onyx and Purple Orchid colours.