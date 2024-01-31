19 killed, 22 injured in bus-truck collision

Mexico City: In a tragic incident, 19 people dead and 22 injured in collision between a double-decker bus and a truck. The accident took place in northwestern Mexico.

The bus was traveling from the city of Guadalajara in the western state of Jalisco to Los Mochis in Sinaloa. The truck and the bus — carrying nearly 50 people — collided head-on before catching fire.

Deadly road accidents are common in Mexico, often due to high speeds, poor vehicle conditions or driver fatigue. Crashes involving freight trucks have also increased on the country’s highways. Road crashes are a leading cause of deaths among migrants making the dangerous journey overland to the United States.

In one of the worst accidents in recent years, at least 29 people were killed in July 2023 when a passenger bus careened off a mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in the southern state of Oaxaca.