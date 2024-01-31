2024 Range Rover Evoque launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has launched 2024 Range Rover Evoque in the country. The new Range Rover Evoque is offered at a starting price of Rs 67.90 lakh(ex-showroom). Available in two engine options, this five-seater luxury SUV can be had in five exterior paint shades.

The Evoque sports a couple-like silhouette, floating roof, freshly designed front grille, new LED headlamps with signature DRLs, red brake callipers, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. Additionally, it gets two new exterior colours, namely Corinthian Bronze and Tribeca Blue.

The new Range Rover Evoque can be had in two powertrain options. This includes a 2.0-litre gasoline motor that develops 247bhp and 365Nm of torque and a 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 201bhp and 430Nm of torque.

It comes equipped with an 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen infotainment screen with the latest generation Pivi Pro technology, two-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, wireless charger, cabin air purifier, 3D surround view, and a ClearSight ground view and a rearview mirror.