Acer launches updated version of Swift Go 14 in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Acer has refreshed the Swift Go 14 model in India with Intel’s latest AI-backed Core Ultra processors that are equipped with Neural Processing Units (NPUs). The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72T), offered in a Pure Silver shade, is priced in India at Rs. 84,990 for the Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU option, while the Core Ultra 7 variant is listed at Rs. 99,990. Both options are available for purchase in the country exclusively through Flipkart.

The refreshed Acer Swift Go 14 sports a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 12,000 pixels) IPS LED touchscreen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 400nits peak brightness. It is available in two processor options – Intel Core Ultra 5 125H and Intel Core Ultra 7 155H paired with Intel Arc GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage.

Also Read: Citroen launches C3 Aircross Automatic in India: Price, Features

Intel’s new Core Ultra chipsets come with integrated AI engines that are claimed to offer users a 47 percent performance boost over older models. The laptop is also equipped with features like Acer AlterView and Acer AI Zone tab which helps users locate AI features and updates on the laptop easily. It is also compatible with Microsoft Copilot that assists users in all AI-related activities.

The updated Acer Swift Go 14 comes with a 1440p QHD webcam, incorporating Acer’s PurifiedVoice technology and Acer PurifiedView. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio connectivity.

A three-cell 65W battery is packed the the Acer Swift Go 14 and is claimed to provide a battery life of up to 12.5 hours. The laptop supports 100W charging via a USB Type-C port.