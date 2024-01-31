AI-related companies witness a loss of $190 billion in market capitalisation

AI-related companies encountered a significant setback in market capitalization, witnessing a collective loss of $190 billion in the wake of disappointing quarterly reports from tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet. The market downturn showcased the heightened expectations among investors following a recent surge in AI-fueled stock values, which had propelled these companies to record highs based on the anticipation of widespread integration of AI technology across various corporate sectors.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, faced the brunt of the market correction, with its shares plummeting by 5.6%. The decline was attributed to disappointing December-quarter ad revenue, falling short of expectations. Additionally, Alphabet announced a substantial increase in spending on data centers to fortify its AI initiatives, highlighting the fierce competition with AI rival Microsoft.

Despite Google Cloud revenue growth fueled by AI interest, Microsoft’s Azure surpassed its competitor, prompting a swift reaction from investors and causing a decline in Alphabet’s stock.

An analyst quoted by Reuters pointed out that the sell-off reflects the market’s realization that achieving success in the highly competitive AI landscape comes at a substantial cost.

Microsoft, while surpassing analyst estimates for quarterly revenue, experienced a 0.7% drop in its stock after reaching an intra-day record high earlier in the day. The market’s reaction indicated the sensitivity to performance details and the competitive dynamics within the AI sector.

This market correction serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between investors’ high expectations for AI-related companies and the challenging realities of intense competition and substantial investment required to succeed in the AI landscape.