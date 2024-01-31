Airport in this Indian city issues travel advisory: Details

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi has issued a travel advisory for all the passengers. The airport authorities warned of potential disruptions for flights that are not ‘CAT III compliant. According to the airport officials, more than 50 flights have been delayed.

CAT III, an anti-fog landing system. This system facilitates aircraft landings in low-visibility conditions. It enables planes to touch down even during minimum visibility of up to 50 meters.

As per reports, at least three flights were diverted on Wednesday morning owing to thick fog and low visibility. A total of five flights were diverted to various destinations between 9.30 pm on Tuesday and 7 am on Wednesday. Out of these, three were diverted to Jaipur in Rajasthan and one each to Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Mumbai in Maharashtra.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a minimum of zero visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at night. Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast dense to very dense fog conditions in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi from Wednesday to Friday.Dense to very dense fog is also expected in east Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday, and West Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the IMD said.