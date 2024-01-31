All you need to know about ‘Painsomnia’

Painsomnia refers to sleeping difficulties due to pain. It is not an official medical term. But, it relates to insomnia, a sleeping disorder.

Painsomnia is a term created by patients to describe difficulty falling or staying asleep due to chronic pain. Irritability occurs due to the problem of insomnia. This can also happen due to problems like tension. Insomnia means difficulty in sleeping due to lack of sleep or inability to sleep at all.

Causes of insomnia:

Feeling of burning sensation in the chest

Any type of stroke

Side effects of any medicine

Stress or anxiety

Sleep disorders

Headache

Asthma and heart attack.

Home remedies to get rid of insomnia:

Honey: Honey contains very low amounts of glucose. Honey is helpful in removing sleep-related problems. Consume honey every day before sleeping.

Castor oil: Castor oil is also effective in preventing insomnia. It works to promote your sleep. Apply this oil to your eyes every day before sleeping and massage with light hands.

Fish oil: Fish oil is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and is considered useful for getting complete sleep. Omega fatty acids help in curing sleep problems. Therefore, people who have sleep problems can use fish oil.

Garlic: Garlic helps in relieving anxiety, which helps in falling asleep easily. For this, boil garlic in milk and consume it every day before sleeping at night. With this, you can get rid of insomnia soon.