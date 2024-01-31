BMC Officials Heading to Indore for Waste Management and Cleanliness Insights

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has arranged a study trip to Indore, which recently secured the top spot for the seventh time in a nationwide cleanliness survey. Officers and staff from BMC’s solid waste management (SWM) department, including junior supervisors and engineers, will participate in the two-day study tour scheduled for February or March. The initiative aims to learn from Indore’s successful waste management practices, focusing on door-to-door waste collection, garbage classification, proper disposal, public sanitation, and other key aspects.

Following the Swachh Survekshan 2023 results, where Mumbai slipped to the 37th position from 31 in 2022, the study tour emphasizes the need for improvement. The BMC officials will specifically concentrate on Indore’s achievements in daily waste collection, waste handling, segregation challenges, treatment projects, the role of sanitation workers, safety in garbage handling, community participation, and other critical components of their waste management system. The release highlights that Mumbai disposes of an average of 6,300 metric tonnes of waste at Kanjurmarg and Deonar dumping grounds, with an additional 750 to 800 metric tonnes of debris at the Deonar dumping site. The city’s civic body manages solid waste collection and segregation at 949 centers and 47 dry waste sorting sites across the metropolis.