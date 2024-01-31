Britain’s Prince Harry urged to step down from the board of African Parks amid reports of rape by its rangers

Prince Harry is facing calls to resign from the board of African Parks following an investigative report by the Mail, alleging that guards employed by the non-profit conservation group raped and tortured Indigenous people in Africa. The report details abuses against the Baka people in the Republic of Congo, an Indigenous group living in Odzala-Kokoua National Park. Allegations include guards using violence to prevent the Baka people from entering forests where they traditionally forage, fish, hunt, and find medicines. Community activists claim incidents of death, rape, and other forms of abuse by guards.

Prince Harry has been involved with African Parks since 2016 and became its president in 2017, later becoming an officially appointed member of the Board of Directors in 2023. The conservation group manages national parks across Africa in collaboration with governments and local communities.

Survival International, a London-based human rights organization, informed Prince Harry in May 2023 about concerns regarding abuses suffered by the Baka people at the hands of armed guards working for African Parks. Harry reportedly responded sympathetically, promising to escalate the concerns to senior ranks within the organization.

The recent allegations have reignited calls for Prince Harry to step down from the board of African Parks. Campaigners express disappointment that despite his initial sympathetic response, he later joined the board in 2023 without providing further updates on the situation.

The revelations have sparked outrage and raised questions about the efficacy of conservation efforts when human rights abuses are associated with the management of protected areas. Concerns are growing about the impact on Indigenous communities and the need for responsible practices in conservation initiatives.