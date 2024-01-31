Californian man who tried to shift blame onto his twin brother for rape handed with life sentence

A Californian man, Kevin Konther, who attempted to shift blame onto his twin brother for the rape of a 9-year-old girl and a jogger, received a 140-year to life sentence this week. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office revealed that genealogy technology played a crucial role in solving these decades-old crimes, leading investigators to Kevin Konther and his twin brother, both implicated in the 1995 and 1998 assaults.

The judge, delivering the maximum allowable sentence on Monday, condemned the 58-year-old Konther to 140 years to life behind bars. The jury found him guilty on multiple charges, including two felony counts of forcible rape, two felony counts of forcible oral copulation, one felony count of a forcible lewd act upon a child, and one felony count of a lewd and lascivious act with a minor.

Describing Konther as “a sexual carnivore,” the judge stated during sentencing, “This is like a cat, a lion, a cheetah looking for prey. Vultures don’t do this to their young, rats don’t do this.”

Despite sharing identical DNA, covertly recorded conversations between the twin brothers after their arrests revealed incriminating statements by Kevin Konther. While the twin brother has not faced charges, recorded discussions show that he was shocked by the allegations levied against Kevin. The use of genealogy technology and subsequent legal proceedings have brought justice to the victims of these heinous crimes committed decades ago.