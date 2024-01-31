Celine Dion to soon share her story of suffering from stiff person syndrome and her road to recovery

Celine Dion is set to share her journey of battling stiff person syndrome and her path to recovery through an upcoming documentary titled “I Am: Celine Dion.” Currently, her performing career is on hold, and she intends to use this documentary to shed light on the rare neurological disorder she is dealing with. In an Instagram post, Celine expressed her optimism about returning to the stage one day.

In her Instagram announcement, Celine Dion shared, “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me. As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans.”

She went on to express her desire to “document” this part of her life through the documentary, aiming to raise awareness about the little-known condition, stiff person syndrome, and to provide support for others who share the same diagnosis.

The documentary, “I Am: Celine Dion,” will be directed by Oscar-winning director Irene Taylor and will be available for streaming on Prime Video. Celine Dion’s openness about her struggles and her determination to share her story with the world reflects her commitment to raising awareness and supporting those dealing with similar health challenges.