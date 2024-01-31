Centre encourages States, UTs to embrace new standards, protocols for crèches

In an effort to establish safe and secure environments for comprehensive childcare, the Centre introduced standards and protocols for crèches on Tuesday. The initiative aims to promote the overall development of children while emphasizing women-led development, envisioning a new service sector that could create job opportunities for women. The Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry, responsible for formulating these standards, has advised states and Union Territories (UTs) to adopt the new protocols, which include mandatory CCTV footage with remote access for parents or guardians to monitor the crèche.

The national minimum standards and protocol specify that crèches can cater to children from six months onwards and may be set up in various locations, including office spaces, residential apartments, societies, schools, hospitals, and cooperative offices. The document recommends proximity to children’s homes or parents’ workplaces for ease of contact in emergencies. Preferably located on the ground floor, crèches should offer demand-based timing and food mutually decided by the administration and parents or guardians. The guidelines also stress the importance of maintaining hygiene, providing safe drinking water, and furnishing age-appropriate toys and audio-visual equipment for stimulating learning.

Addressing the needs of specially-abled children, the standards propose age-appropriate educational activities to support holistic development. Additionally, the administrative committee for each crèche is encouraged to include parents of at least three beneficiary children, alongside the crèche administrator and supervisor. These measures collectively aim to enhance the quality and accessibility of childcare facilities across the country.