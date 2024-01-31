Centuries-Long Dream of Ram Temple Now Achieved: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu, in her inaugural address to the joint sitting at the new Parliament building, expressed appreciation for the Modi government’s achievements over the past decade, citing the fulfillment of the centuries-old desire to construct the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Murmu commended the completion of long-awaited projects during this period and highlighted the transformation of aspirations into reality, including the construction of the Ram Mandir. She emphasized that a nation can progress rapidly by overcoming historical challenges and focusing on future development.

Addressing the concerns surrounding the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Murmu stated that these apprehensions are now a thing of the past. Riding in a buggy to the Parliament House, she asserted that India’s economy, once considered among the ‘fragile five,’ is now on the right track due to significant reforms implemented by the government in the last 10 years. Murmu cited NITI Aayog data, stating that around 25 crore people have emerged from poverty during her government’s tenure. Additionally, she applauded the passage of the women’s reservation bill and acknowledged the presence of key political figures during her address, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi.