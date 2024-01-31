Citroen launches C3 Aircross Automatic in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: French automobile manufacturer Citroen has introduced automatic variants of its compact SUV, the C3 Aircross AT. It is available in two variants, namely Max and Plus. The automatic transmission is available for the mid-spec Plus 5-seater and the top-spec Max 5-seater and 7-seater variants.

Look at the pricing(all prices, ex-showroom):

Plus 5-seater (Manual): Rs 11.55 lakh

Plus 5-seater (Automatic): Rs 12.85 lakh (+ Rs 1.3 lakh)

Max 5-seater (Manual): Rs 12.20 lakh

Max 5-seater (Automatic): Rs 13.50 lakh (+ Rs 1.3 lakh)

Max 7-seater (Manual): Rs 12.55 lakh

Max 7-seater (Automatic): Rs 13.85 lakh (+ Rs 1.3 lakh)

Powering the Citroen C3 Aircross is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine generating 110 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. The automatic variant delivers 109bhp and 205Nm and comes coupled with a six-speed torque converter.

The SUV comes with remote engine start, remote AC preconditioning, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, seven-inch TFT cluster, USB charger, AC vents for the third row, steering-mounted audio controls, a manual air conditioning system and one-touch auto down for all four power windows.

Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear parking camera.