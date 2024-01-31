Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Gold price remained unchanged in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 46,400 per 8 gram and Rs 5800 per 1 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 160 per 8 gram and Rs 20 per 1 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 62,425 per 10 gram, down Rs 22 or 0.04%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 48 or 0.07% at 72,294 per kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,035.09 per ounce. It touched a two-week high of $2048.12 in the previous session. Spot gold prices have dropped 1.3% so far this month. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,034.60.

Price of spot silver fell 0.2% lower to $23.12 per ounce, platinum was steady at $920.57, and palladium edged 0.1% lower to $975.49. All three were also poised for a monthly decline.