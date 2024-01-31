Delicious Homemade Masala Bajji Recipe for a Flavorful Snack

Ingredients:
– 4 large bell peppers (any color)
– 1 cup gram flour (besan)
– 1/4 cup rice flour
– 1 teaspoon red chili powder
– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
– 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
– Salt to taste
– Water (as needed)
– Oil for deep frying
For Masala:
– 1 tablespoon fennel seeds
– 1 tablespoon cumin seeds
– 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
Instructions:
1. Prepare the Masala:
– Dry roast fennel seeds, cumin seeds, and coriander seeds in a pan until fragrant.
– Grind the roasted spices into a fine powder. Set aside.
2. Prepare the Batter:
– In a mixing bowl, combine gram flour, rice flour, red chili powder, turmeric powder, baking soda, and salt.
– Add water gradually and whisk to make a smooth, lump-free batter. The consistency should be thick enough to coat the peppers.
3. Add Masala:
– Mix the ground masala powder into the batter, ensuring it’s evenly distributed.
4. Prep the Peppers:
– Wash and dry the bell peppers. Cut them into rings or slices.
5. Heat Oil:
– Heat oil in a deep frying pan or kadai.
6. Coat Peppers:
– Dip each pepper ring into the batter, ensuring it’s well-coated.
7. Fry:
– Carefully drop the coated pepper rings into the hot oil. Fry until they turn golden brown and crispy.
8. Drain Excess Oil:
– Use a slotted spoon to remove the fried bajjis from the oil. Place them on a paper towel to drain excess oil.
9. Serve:
– Serve masala bajjis hot with mint chutney or sauce.
