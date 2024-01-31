Delicious Homemade Masala Bajji Recipe for a Flavorful Snack

Ingredients:

– 4 large bell peppers (any color)

– 1 cup gram flour (besan)

– 1/4 cup rice flour

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

– Salt to taste

– Water (as needed)

– Oil for deep frying

For Masala:

– 1 tablespoon fennel seeds

– 1 tablespoon cumin seeds

– 1 tablespoon coriander seeds

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Masala:

– Dry roast fennel seeds, cumin seeds, and coriander seeds in a pan until fragrant.

– Grind the roasted spices into a fine powder. Set aside.

2. Prepare the Batter:

– In a mixing bowl, combine gram flour, rice flour, red chili powder, turmeric powder, baking soda, and salt.

– Add water gradually and whisk to make a smooth, lump-free batter. The consistency should be thick enough to coat the peppers.

3. Add Masala:

– Mix the ground masala powder into the batter, ensuring it’s evenly distributed.

4. Prep the Peppers:

– Wash and dry the bell peppers. Cut them into rings or slices.

5. Heat Oil:

– Heat oil in a deep frying pan or kadai.

6. Coat Peppers:

– Dip each pepper ring into the batter, ensuring it’s well-coated.

7. Fry:

– Carefully drop the coated pepper rings into the hot oil. Fry until they turn golden brown and crispy.

8. Drain Excess Oil:

– Use a slotted spoon to remove the fried bajjis from the oil. Place them on a paper towel to drain excess oil.

9. Serve:

– Serve masala bajjis hot with mint chutney or sauce.