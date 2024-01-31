Denmark once again emerges as the least corrupt country in the world

The recently unveiled Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2023 by Transparency International has underscored the global challenge of public sector corruption, with most countries making negligible progress in addressing the issue. The CPI global average, stagnant at 43 for the twelfth consecutive year, indicates widespread corruption problems, with over two-thirds of countries scoring below 50.

Denmark retained its status as the least corrupt country, securing the top spot with an impressive score of 90. This achievement, attributed to a “well-functioning justice system,” marked Denmark’s sixth consecutive year at the forefront. Finland (87) and New Zealand (85) followed closely, claiming the second and third positions, respectively.

On the other end of the spectrum, Somalia ranked as the most corrupt country with a dismal score of 11 on the index. Venezuela (13), Syria (13), South Sudan (13), and Yemen (16) also featured among the countries grappling with severe corruption challenges.

François Valérian, Chair of Transparency International, highlighted the need for justice systems that can effectively punish wrongdoing and hold governments accountable. He emphasized the detrimental impact on people when justice is compromised due to corruption. Valérian called on leaders to invest in and ensure the independence of institutions responsible for upholding the law and combating corruption, urging an end to impunity for corrupt practices.

India, in the CPI for 2023, secured the 93rd position with a score of 39/100, indicating a slight decline from the 85th position it held in 2022 with a score of 40. The report also noted that India’s neighbors, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, face corruption challenges with scores of 29 and 34, respectively.