Evening Special: Cutting Chai Recipe

Ingredients:

– 2 cups water

– 1 cup milk

– 4-5 teaspoons loose tea leaves

– 2-3 teaspoons sugar (adjust to taste)

– 2-3 slices of ginger

– 2-3 crushed cardamom pods

Instructions:

1. Boil Water:

– In a saucepan, bring 2 cups of water to a boil.

2. Add Tea Leaves and Spices:

– Add loose tea leaves, crushed cardamom pods, and ginger slices to the boiling water.

3. Simmer:

– Let the tea simmer for about 2-3 minutes on medium heat. This helps extract the flavors.

4. Add Milk:

– Pour in 1 cup of milk into the simmering tea mixture.

5. Continue Simmering:

– Allow the tea and milk mixture to simmer for another 4-5 minutes. Adjust the heat to prevent boiling over.

6. Sweeten the Chai:

– Add sugar to the chai, adjusting the sweetness to your preference. Stir well.

7. Strain and Serve:

– Strain the chai using a fine mesh strainer or tea filter into cups.

8. Enjoy:

– Serve the piping hot cut chai in small glasses or cutting chai glasses. It’s usually served in smaller portions for a quick and delightful experience.

Tips:

– You can experiment with the strength of tea, milk ratio, and sweetness to suit your taste.

– Serve with snacks like biscuits or samosas for a complete experience.

Now, enjoy the authentic taste of cutting chai, a popular street-style tea in India!