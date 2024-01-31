Evening Special: Cutting Chai Recipe

Ingredients:
– 2 cups water
– 1 cup milk
– 4-5 teaspoons loose tea leaves
– 2-3 teaspoons sugar (adjust to taste)
– 2-3 slices of ginger
– 2-3 crushed cardamom pods
Instructions:
1. Boil Water:
– In a saucepan, bring 2 cups of water to a boil.
2. Add Tea Leaves and Spices:
– Add loose tea leaves, crushed cardamom pods, and ginger slices to the boiling water.
3. Simmer:
– Let the tea simmer for about 2-3 minutes on medium heat. This helps extract the flavors.
4. Add Milk:
– Pour in 1 cup of milk into the simmering tea mixture.
5. Continue Simmering:
– Allow the tea and milk mixture to simmer for another 4-5 minutes. Adjust the heat to prevent boiling over.
6. Sweeten the Chai:
– Add sugar to the chai, adjusting the sweetness to your preference. Stir well.
7. Strain and Serve:
– Strain the chai using a fine mesh strainer or tea filter into cups.
8. Enjoy:
– Serve the piping hot cut chai in small glasses or cutting chai glasses. It’s usually served in smaller portions for a quick and delightful experience.
Tips:
– You can experiment with the strength of tea, milk ratio, and sweetness to suit your taste.
– Serve with snacks like biscuits or samosas for a complete experience.
Now, enjoy the authentic taste of cutting chai, a popular street-style tea in India!
