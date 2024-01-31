Everything you need to know about NATO dating trend

A new dating trend is becoming popular among young people. It is called ‘Not Attached To an Outcome (NATO)’. This term refers to singles who are less concerned about the outcome of a relationship and more interested in enjoying the process of getting to know someone.

According to Tinder’s annual ‘Year in Swipe’ report, daters were less concerned about where their relationships were headed and more interested in creating opportunities to have new memorable experiences.

‘Shifting away from outcome-focused dating, this reflects a move towards viewing the dating journey as a path to self-discovery, not just a checklist for commitment,’ says Dr Chandni Tugnait, a Life Coach, and Relationship Expert collaborating with Tinder India.

Tinder’s report reveals that over a quarter of 18-25-year-olds on the app are receptive to exploring relationships, while a significant percentage is still navigating their relationship aspirations.

Tinder India also shared the top dating mantra:

– Authenticity

– No labels

– Believe in equality

– Political and social views

– Emotionally Available