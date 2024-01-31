First Woman Chief Secretary Appointed in Uttarakhand

On Wednesday, Radha Raturi, a senior IAS officer of the 1988 batch, was appointed as the first woman chief secretary of Uttarakhand. The official order issued on the same day instructed Raturi to assume the position immediately, succeeding Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, whose tenure concluded. With a distinguished administrative career, Raturi has served in key roles both in undivided Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand since the latter’s establishment in November 2000. Notably, she is the inaugural woman to occupy the highest administrative post in Uttarakhand.

Throughout her professional journey, Raturi held various significant positions, and she comes from a family with a background in civil services. Her husband, Anil Raturi, an IPS officer, retired in November 2020 as the Director General of Police in Uttarakhand. Raturi initially aspired to become a journalist, showcasing her passion for writing during her college years. Despite starting her career briefly in journalism with notable publications like the Indian Express and India Today, she pursued a path into civil services, succeeding in the UPSC examination on three occasions, ultimately joining the Indian Administrative Service. Her dedication to public service led her to choose the IAS over the IPS after initially making it to the Indian Information Service and later the Indian Police Service. She adapted her cadre to align with her husband’s, who belonged to the Uttar Pradesh cadre.