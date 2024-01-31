Former Prime Minister and wife get 14 years jail in corruption case

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in jail. They were being found guilty of graft in a case involving gifts he received while Khan was Prime Minister. Along with the 14-year prison terms, they were also ordered to pay a fine of over 1.5 billion rupees.

‘Another sad day in our judicial system history, which is being dismantled. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have been sentenced. Bushra Bibi has not been arrested as yet,’ a spokesperson for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party told media.

The pair married in 2018, months before Khan was elected prime minister. ‘You have to take revenge for every injustice with your vote on February 8. Tell them that we are not sheep that can be driven with a stick,’ Khan said in a statement posted on his X profile reacting to his 10-year sentence on Tuesday.

This verdict comes a day after Khan was given a prison sentence of 10 years in a case related to leaking state secrets. The cipher case is based on the allegation that a diplomatic document sent by the Pakistan embassy in March last year was mishandled by Khan, and Quresh and they violated the secret laws of the country.

It was not immediately clear if Khan’s sentences were to run consecutively or concurrently following a trial held inside the jail where he has been detained for much of the time since his arrest in August.

The judgment came as Pakistan is going to hold general elections. The elections will be held on February 8. In December, the Pakistan Supreme Court has approved the post-arrest bails of Imran and Qureshi.

Imran Khan had been ousted through no-confidence in the parliament in April 2022. Khan is currently serving a three-year prison sentence in a graft case.