Illinois to let ex-President Donald Trump remain on the state’s presidential primary ballot

The Illinois State Board of Elections has unanimously voted to allow former President Donald Trump to remain on the state’s presidential primary ballot, rejecting claims that Trump is ineligible under the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause. The decision comes after a legal challenge asserted that Trump’s actions, particularly his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and alleged role in inciting the Capitol attack on January 6, should disqualify him from running.

In response to the legal challenge, the bipartisan board, consisting of eight members, argued that they lacked the authority to make a determination on Trump’s eligibility based on the insurrection clause. Trump’s attorney, Adam Merrill, emphasized that the term “insurrection” is a complex legal concept, rarely interpreted, and was not accurately articulated by the hearing officer in this case. Merrill further contended that the case should never have progressed due to a lack of evidence and jurisdiction.

The lawsuit against Trump raised concerns about his potential disqualification from the presidential primary ballot in Illinois, as it accused him of engaging in actions that could be deemed insurrection under the constitutional definition. However, the board’s decision to allow Trump to stay on the ballot signals a view that the allegations did not meet the legal threshold to bar him from participating in the electoral process.

While Trump and his legal team continue to deny the insurrection claims, this decision by the Illinois State Board of Elections underscores the complexities and legal interpretations surrounding the insurrection clause and its applicability to electoral eligibility.