Indian National Receives Nine-Year Jail Term for $2.8 Million Healthcare Fraud

An Indian national, Yogesh K Pancholi, residing in Michigan, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for a health care fraud amounting to $2.8 million, as announced by the Department of Justice on Tuesday. Pancholi, who owned and operated Shring Home Care Inc., a home health company, was found guilty of purchasing Shring using false names, signatures, and personal identifying information to conceal his ownership, despite being excluded from billing Medicare, according to court documents.

In a span of two months, Pancholi and his co-conspirators allegedly billed and received nearly $2.8 million from Medicare for services that were never rendered. Federal prosecutors claim that Pancholi further transferred these funds through bank accounts linked to shell corporations, ultimately reaching his accounts in India. Additionally, after his indictment and just before the trial, Pancholi, under a pseudonym, reportedly sent false and malicious emails to various federal government agencies, accusing a government witness of crimes in an attempt to prevent the witness from testifying, as per the Department of Justice.