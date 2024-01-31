Indian Railways cancels 13 trains: Full list

Vadodara: The Vadodara division of Western Railway cancelled 13 passenger trains originating and passing through Ahmedabad between January 31 and February 1. The decision was announced in order to facilitate a line closure for the construction of a steel truss bridge between Boriavi (Anand district) and Uttarsanda stations in Kheda district.

8 trains will be cancelled on January 31 and 5 trains on February 1, while 4 trains will be short-terminated and 13 will run as per a ‘regulated schedule’.

The cancelled trains on January 31 and February 1 include 09273 Vadodara Ahmedabad Memu, 09312 Ahmedabad Vadodara memu, 09276 Gandhinagar Anand Memu, 19036 Ahmedabad Vadodara Intercity Express and 19035 Vadodara Ahmedabad Intercity Express.

While 22953 Mumbai Central Ahmedabad Express will be short-terminated at Vadodara Junction, 19034 Ahmedabad Valsad Gujarat Queen will short-originate from Vadodara Junction. 22960 Jamnagar Vadodara Intercity Express will short-terminate at Ahmedabad and 22959 Vadodara Jamnagar Intercity Express will short-originate at Ahmedabad station.

Western Railway has also rescheduled 13 other trains, including those connecting Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad to Mumbai, Varanasi, Secunderabad, Jodhpur and Jamnagar, that were running with delayed timings.