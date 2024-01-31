Know difference between cardiac arrest and heart attack

Heart attack and cardiac arrest are heart diseases, which are related to circulation. But, most people do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and heart attack and remain confused. The cause of heart attack is blockage or blockage of blood supply to the heart, whereas when the heart stops pumping blood, that condition is called cardiac arrest.
A heart attack occurs when the blood flow in the arteries stops or ends, and that part of the heart starts dying due to lack of oxygen. On the other hand, in cardiac arrest, the heart stops beating suddenly. In such a situation anything can happen to the person.
Cardiac arrest always occurs suddenly, with no specific signs before it. In this, the heart stops pumping blood in the body and the person becomes unconscious. In this situation, if immediate treatment is not received, a person can die within a few minutes. Cardiac arrest mostly occurs due to heart attack and abnormal heartbeat.
Symptoms of cardiac arrest:
The most important symptom of cardiac arrest is unconsciousness.
Abnormal heartbeat
Dizziness or dizziness
Chest pan
Breathing problem
Nausea or vomiting
Heart attack occurs due to blood clotting or lack of blood supply to the heart. Heart attack mostly occurs due to blockage in the coronary arteries. This can cause serious damage to the heart and can even lead to the death of the person. Symptoms of heart attack appear suddenly, in many situations some mild symptoms can be felt several days or weeks before.
Symptoms of heart attack
Discomfort and chest pain
Respiratory distress
Breaking sweat
Rapid heartbeat
Pain and severe burning sensation in hands, back, neck, jaw and stomach
Dizziness
