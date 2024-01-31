Leading UPI app announces cashback offers on bus and flight bookings to Ayodhya: Details

Mumbai: Leading UPI app, Paytm has introduced a mega cashback offers for devotees visiting Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. Paytm is offering devotees 100 per cent cashback on bus and flight bookings.

To avail of this mega cashback offer, travellers all need to do is use promo codes ‘BUSAYODHYA’ and ‘FLYAYODHYA’ for bus and flight bookings.

Every tenth user who uses the codes will be given the cashback which is Rs 1,000 maximum for bus travellers and they will get up to Rs 5,000 for flight booking. Apart from this, Paytm is also offering a ‘Free Cancellation’ option which provides a full refund without needing a reason.

Previously, Paytm allowed users to contribute to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust through its app.

Steps to donate to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust through Paytm:

First go to the Paytm app

On the home page, click on ‘View all’ from Bill Payments

Go to ‘Devotion’

Select ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomu Teerth Kshetra’

Add details like name, e-mail ID, and the amount you wish to donate

Click on ‘Proceed to Pay’

