List of most and least corrupted nations revealed: Know India’s rank

New York: A list of the world’s most corrupt countries was released. The ‘2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) ‘ was released by Transparency International.

The CPI ranked 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption on a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). According to list, the CPI global average remained unchanged at 43 for the twelfth year in a row. More than two-thirds of countries scored below 50.

World’s Least Corrupt Countries:

Denmark, with a score of 90, topped the index for the sixth consecutive year. Finland (87) and New Zealand (85) were ranked second and third, respectively.

Norway with a score of 84, Singapore (83), Sweden (82), Switzerland (82), Netherlands (79), Germany (78), and Luxembourg (78) were the other least corrupted countries in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index.

World’s Most Corrupt Countries:

Somalia with a score of 11, Venezuela (13), Syria (13), South Sudan (13), and Yemen (16) took the bottom spots in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index. Nicaragua (17), North Korea (17), Haiti (17), Equatorial Guinea (17), Turkmenistan (18), and Libya (18) are the subsequent lowest performers on the index.

As per the report, since 2018, the CPI scores of 12 countries have notably decreased. These countries are El Salvador (31), Honduras (23), Liberia (25), Myanmar (20), Nicaragua (17), Sri Lanka (34), Venezuela (13), Argentina (37), Austria (71), Poland (54), Turkey (34), and the United Kingdom (71).

During the same period, eight countries witnessed improvements in their Corruption Perceptions Index scores. These countries include Ireland (77), South Korea (63), Armenia (47), Vietnam (41), the Maldives (39), Moldova (42), Angola (33), and Uzbekistan (33).

India, with a score of 39, ranked 93 on the corruption perceptions index for 2023. India’s overall score remained largely unchanged. India’s overall score was 40 in 2022 and ranked 85.

The 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index was based on perceptions of public sector corruption and used data from 13 external sources, including the World Bank, World Economic Forum, private risk and consulting companies, think tanks and others.