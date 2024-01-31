‘Love Jihad’ and ‘Kerala Story’ Regain Attention in Gujarat as LS Elections

As the Lok Sabha elections approach in Gujarat, the issues of ‘love jihad’ and the ‘Kerala Story’ are once again in the limelight. The ‘Vishwa Umiadham organization’ in Gujarat brought attention to these matters by inviting five girls from Kerala, who were depicted in the film ‘The Kerala Story’ as victims of ‘love jihad,’ to Ahmedabad on Tuesday. These girls shared their stories of the challenges they faced, cautioning Hindu girls to be wary of individuals involved in ‘love jihad.’ However, the Congress party argued that such efforts were aimed at disrupting religious harmony in the lead-up to the elections.

At an event held at Shree Umiya K.V.C. Nursing College in Ahmedabad, the girls shared their experiences with an audience comprising members of different communities. The organization asserted that the project’s objective is to safeguard young women from becoming victims of ‘love jihad.’ One of the participants, Shruti, who was a teacher in Kerala and converted to Islam, revealed her journey, expressing how she was influenced by classmates who introduced Islamic concepts, eventually leading her to conversion and distancing herself from her family.