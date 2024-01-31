Motorola launches Moto G24 Power in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Moto G24 Power was launched in India as the latest budget smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand. The price of Moto G24 Power in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 9,999. The phone comes in Glacier Blue and Ink Blue colours. It will go on sale through Flipkart, and Motorola.in as well as select retail stores in the country starting February 7 at 12pm IST.

Launch offers on the Moto G24 Power include a Rs. 750 exchange bonus for exchanging old devices. This would bring down the initial price tag to Rs. 8,249. Further, EMI options start at Rs. 317.

The dual SIM (nano) Moto G24 Power runs on Android 14 with My UX on top and features a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 537 nits peak brightness. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDR4x RAM. With the RAM boost technology, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB. The handset has a 3D acrylic glass build.Moto G24 Power

The Moto G24 Power comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Quad Pixel technology and f/1.8 aperture. The primary camera is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. Selfies and video calls are managed by a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.45 aperture.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, LTEPP, SUPL, Beidu, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and a USB Type-C port. It comes in an IP52-rated water-repellent build. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity, sensor hub, and SAR sensor. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It features stereo speakers supported by Dolby Atmos technology.Motorola has equipped the Moto G24 Power with a massive 6,000mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging.