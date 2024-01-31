Naxal attack kills 3 CRPF Personnel, leaves 14 Injured

In an unfortunate incident, three CRPF personnel, including two elite CoBRA commandos, lost their lives, while 14 others sustained injuries during a clash with Naxalites on the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh. The fatal encounter took place near Tekalgudem village when a joint security team was conducting a search operation. Among the casualties, two belonged to CoBRA’s 201st battalion, and one was from CRPF’s 150th battalion. The skirmish occurred as security forces, comprising the Special Task Force, District Reserve Guard, and CoBRA, were searching the Jonaguda-Aliguda villages following the establishment of a new camp in Tekalgudem, a Maoist stronghold.

The forces engaged in a fierce exchange of fire with the Naxals, who eventually fled the scene upon realizing that security personnel were closing in on them. This tragic incident follows the setting up of a new camp and brings back memories of a previous deadly encounter in April 2021, where 23 security personnel lost their lives in the same Tekalgudem forest during a confrontation with Naxalites.