NEET PG Exam Fee Slashed by Rs 750 for all Categories

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a reduction of Rs 750 in the NEET PG examination fee for all candidates, aiming to benefit the numerous individuals preparing for the upcoming examinations. According to an official statement, the lowered fee will apply to candidates submitting their application forms on or after January 1, 2024. This move is expected to ease the financial burden on aspirants and make the examination process more accessible. The revised fee structure is notably lower than the application fee in 2013, offering relief to candidates across various categories.

In 2013, the application fee for the general and OBC categories stood at Rs 3,750, which was subsequently increased to Rs 4,250 in 2021. However, starting January 1, 2024, the fee has been reduced to Rs 3,500. Similarly, in 2013, the application fee for SC, ST, and PWD candidates was Rs 2,750, which saw an increase to Rs 3,250 in 2021. With the recent adjustment, this fee has been reduced to Rs 2,500, reflecting the NBEMS’s commitment to making the NEET PG examination more affordable and inclusive.