New Zealand announce that it is banning so-called ‘forever chemicals’ from 2026

In a pioneering move, New Zealand has declared a ban on the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as “forever chemicals,” effective from 2026. This decision positions New Zealand as the first country to take a firm stance against these persistent and potentially harmful substances, demonstrating its commitment to protecting both people and the environment.

The ban, announced by New Zealand’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) on Tuesday, January 30, will be implemented two years later. PFAS are often added to cosmetic products such as nail polish, shaving cream, foundation, lipsticks, and more to enhance their spreadability, durability, and water resistance.

Dr. Shaun Presow, the hazardous substances reassessment manager at EPA, highlighted the concern surrounding these chemicals, stating, “We know these chemicals don’t easily break down, they can build up in our bodies, and some can be toxic at high levels.”

PFAS are notorious for their persistence in the environment, resisting easy degradation, and posing potential health risks as they accumulate in the human body over time. By taking this proactive step, New Zealand aims to address these concerns and safeguard its citizens from the long-term effects of exposure to these substances.

This move aligns with a growing global awareness of the impact of certain chemicals on human health and the environment. New Zealand’s decision to ban “forever chemicals” reflects a commitment to prioritizing the well-being of its population and the preservation of the natural environment. As the first country to enact such a ban, New Zealand sets a precedent for others to consider similar measures to mitigate the risks associated with PFAS and other potentially harmful substances.