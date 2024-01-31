Payments giant PayPal Holdings to reduce its global workforce by 9 per cent

In a strategic move aimed at optimizing operations and improving profitability, PayPal Holdings, a leading player in the payments industry, is poised to reduce its global workforce by 9%, equivalent to approximately 2,500 jobs, in 2024.

CEO Alex Chriss, communicating the decision in a letter to the staff, emphasized the need to “right-size” the organization to enhance agility and drive profitable growth. Chriss plans to achieve this through a combination of direct job cuts and the elimination of open positions throughout the year, with affected staff expected to receive notifications by the end of the week.

The decision aligns with Chriss’s commitment to increasing revenue beyond transaction-related volumes and making PayPal more operationally efficient by reducing costs. Despite a positive response to the announcement following third-quarter results, analysts have closely monitored PayPal’s margins in recent quarters, particularly considering increased competition, notably from tech giant Apple.

Investors are optimistic that Chriss, a former senior executive at Intuit, a software company, can revive PayPal’s shares, which dropped by about 14% the previous year, failing to capitalize on the higher-growth technology shares sector-wide rebound.

Given the evolving market dynamics where low-margin business products experience robust growth and branded products face slower growth due to heightened competition, the focus on margin improvement becomes crucial for PayPal.

Last week, PayPal unveiled strategic initiatives, including plans to launch new artificial intelligence-driven products and introduce a one-click checkout feature. These efforts underscore the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the financial industry.

While the market responded with a nominal decrease of 0.13% in PayPal’s shares, the move is seen as a proactive step to strengthen the company’s position in a dynamic market landscape.