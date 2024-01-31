Police team lost in Kerala forest, rescued

In northern Kerala, a 14-member police team engaged in a combing operation in a dense forest found themselves lost during the return journey. The team, including the Agali DySP, had ventured into the Attappady forest based on information about cannabis cultivation in the area. After locating and destroying the cannabis cultivation, the team faced difficulties navigating back in the dark, leading them to get lost deep within the forest. With limited mobile network coverage, they contacted the Forest department, prompting the dispatch of a Rapid Response Team (RRT) for their rescue.

The RRT reached the police team around 1 am, employing GPS to guide them out of the forest. Despite challenges such as the absence of mobile networks and potential encounters with wild animals, the police team, prepared for such situations, managed to stay safe. The RRT, informed about the police team’s predicament at 8 pm, promptly dispatched a 12-member unit for the rescue operation, reaching the officers around midnight. Subsequently, the forest officials used ropes and harnesses to bring the tired police team out, starting the process at 6 am and providing them with food during the operation.