Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ Set to Return to Bengal on Wednesday

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,’ spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, is set to re-enter West Bengal from Bihar on Wednesday after concluding its initial phase in the state on Monday, which involved entering Bihar from Islampur. According to party leaders, the yatra will re-enter West Bengal through Debipur, Ratua, located in the northern part of Malda district, around 11.15 am. Following the flag handover, the yatra will recommence from Ratua stadium, heading towards Sujapur, where Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address the public before a night halt. The journey will proceed to Murshidabad on February 1 before leaving the state the following day. Covering a total of 523 km across six West Bengal districts, the yatra has traversed areas like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Uttar Dinajpur in the first phase, with Malda and Murshidabad designated for the second phase.

The North Bengal leg of the journey, historically a Congress stronghold, witnessed an enthusiastic reception as Rahul Gandhi engaged with locals along the route. However, the Congress faced challenges similar to those in BJP-ruled states, including difficulties obtaining permission for public meetings and lodging arrangements, particularly in Jalpaiguri, Malda, and Murshidabad districts, governed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which remains an ally of the Congress at the national level.