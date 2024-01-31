RSP Gets Kollam Lok Sabha Seat Again from Congress

The Congress leadership, following discussions at Cantonment House on Tuesday, has approved the allocation of the Kollam Lok Sabha seat to the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP). Further decisions on seat allocations will be addressed in crucial bilateral talks with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership scheduled for Wednesday. The IUML has expressed a demand for an additional Lok Sabha seat, in addition to its existing seats in Malappuram and Ponnani. N K Premachandran, the incumbent MP for Kollam, is anticipated to contest for his fifth term, with the official announcement of his candidature to be made by the RSP leadership at a later date.

Representatives from the RSP at the discussions included state secretary Shibu Baby John, his predecessor A A Azeez, and Premachandran. Meanwhile, UDF convener M M Hassan mentioned that talks were also held with the leadership of the Kerala Congress (Jacob) faction, who did not secure a Lok Sabha ticket and will be content with the Piravom Assembly seat.